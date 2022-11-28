O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.76 and its 200 day moving average is $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

