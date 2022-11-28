O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,772 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 75.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

