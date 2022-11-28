O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SLAB opened at $140.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

