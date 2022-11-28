O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 349.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Entravision Communications worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

