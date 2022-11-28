O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,401.77 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,420.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

