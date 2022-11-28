O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

