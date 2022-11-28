O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,717 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 67,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

