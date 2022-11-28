O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

