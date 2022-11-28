O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $27,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Saia by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 76.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $236.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $344.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average of $207.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

