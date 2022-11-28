O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 151.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

