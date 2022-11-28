O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

