O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.00. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

