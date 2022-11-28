O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $516.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.