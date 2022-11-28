O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Urban One worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Urban One by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Urban One by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Urban One by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $4.53 on Monday. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

