O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 830.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

