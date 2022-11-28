O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Huntsman by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

