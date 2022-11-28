O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of DLH worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DLH by 72,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

DLHC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DLH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

