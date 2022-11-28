O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

