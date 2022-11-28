O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADES. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADES. TheStreet lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

