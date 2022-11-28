O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 487,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

