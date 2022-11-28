O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Univar Solutions stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

