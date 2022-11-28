O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $8,847,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NGG opened at $61.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

