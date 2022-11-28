O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

