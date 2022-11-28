O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:REX opened at $32.44 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

