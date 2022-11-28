O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.