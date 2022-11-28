O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 398 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in KBR by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000.

NYSE KBR opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

