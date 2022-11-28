O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

