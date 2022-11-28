O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Orange by 31.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orange by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

