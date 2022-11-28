O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $140.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

