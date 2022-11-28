O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 49.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ENI by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Trading Up 1.2 %

About ENI

NYSE:E opened at $29.72 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

