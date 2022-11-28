O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 35.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diodes by 263.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Diodes by 577.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 69,478 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $3,974,286. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

