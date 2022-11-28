O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,413. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

