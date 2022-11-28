O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

