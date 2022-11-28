O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.59 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

