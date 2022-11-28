O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 17,940 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 160.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $11,837,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.9 %

ChampionX stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,135. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

