O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,943 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

