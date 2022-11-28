O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 26,538 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.92 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

