O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,179,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $226.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.63. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

