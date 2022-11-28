O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,833 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

