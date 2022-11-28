O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $58.36 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

