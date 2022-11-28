O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $4,142,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 83.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 25.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

Shares of WDAY opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

