O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,275 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.25 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.