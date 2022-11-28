Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

