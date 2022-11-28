OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OFG opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

