Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

