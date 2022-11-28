OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of OneSpan worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OneSpan by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

About OneSpan

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

