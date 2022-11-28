ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIX

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX Trading Up 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

ORIX Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.