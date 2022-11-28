Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Palomar worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

