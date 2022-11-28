Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Perficient worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,021 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 38.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.