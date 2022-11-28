Peter Megaw Sells 4,285 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

MAG opened at C$21.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.98.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

